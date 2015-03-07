A-League Wrap: Phoenix close the gap, Glory held

Phoenix looked set to be frustrated by a stubborn Adelaide outfit, but Joel Griffiths finally broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time.

Nathan Burns sealed the three points with a second goal shortly after to temporarily move Ernie Merrick's side top of the table on goal difference.

And stuttering Perth blew the chance to immediately restore their three-point advantage as they were held to a 1-1 draw at fellow title-chasers Melbourne Victory.

Glory travelled to AAMI Park without a win in their previous six A-League games, and Daniel Georgievski's leveller on the hour - which cancelled out Andy Keogh's first-half opener - gave the hosts a hard-earned point in an ill-tempered affair.

Perth's frustration was there for all to see, with the visitors receiving nine bookings - including two for Mitchell Nichols, who was dismissed in injury time.

Nichols will now miss next week's crucial top-of-the-table clash with Wellington.