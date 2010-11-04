Lech Poznan stun Man City

Liverpool, trailing 1-0 until the 75th minute, beat Napoli 3-1 at Anfield courtesy of a late treble from captain Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool, still unbeaten in Europe this season, were in danger of losing that record when Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi burst clear to give Napoli a half-time lead at Anfield.

But a weak back-pass by ex-Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena allowed half-time substitute Gerrard to level in the 76th minute.

The England midfielder converted a penalty two minutes from time after Glen Johnson fell under Salvatore Aronica's challenge and completed his hat-trick 60 seconds later when Lucas sent him clear to dink the ball over keeper Morgan De Sanctis.

The win kept Liverpool top of Group K with eight points from four games, three ahead of Steaua Bucharest who beat Utrecht 3-1.

CSKA Moscow and BATE Borisov became the first teams to guarantee a place in the knockout rounds, the Russians beating Palermo 3-1 to maintain their 100 percent record while the Belarus outfit beat Sheriff Tiraspol by the same score.

Lech reclaimed top spot in Group A on goals scored after beating City with both teams on seven points from four games.

Dimitrije Injac fired the Poles ahead on the half hour with a swerving shot from outside the area after the Premier League team's defence failed to properly clear the ball.

Emmanuel Adebayor headed the visitors level seven minutes after halftime but Lech went back in front with four minutes left when City defender Dedryck Boyata's headed clearance hit Manuel Arboleda on the head and went into the net.

Four minutes later Lech's 19-year-old substitute Mateusz Mozdzen added to City's misery with a superb curling shot into the top corner from almost 25 metres.

Juventus, who host City in their next game, have four points after failing to break down the Austrian champions at home.

THREE-GOAL BURST

Group F leaders CSKA Moscow scored three times in seven minutes after halftime to sink Palermo, with Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda wiping out Massimo Maccarone's 10th minute effort for the visitors before Tomas Necid added two more.

Sparta Prague went second with seven points after coming from behind to beat Swiss second division outfit Lausanne Sport 3-1 away.

Aleksandr Pavlov and Renan Bressan scored in the last 20 minutes for BATE, giving an unhappy European debut to Sheriff's 19-year-old goalkeeper Dmitri Stajila who replaced injured Vladislav Stoyanov just before the hour.

Group E leaders BATE have 10 points, three ahead of Dynamo Kiev who are favourites to follow them through to the knockout stages after beating AZ Alkmaar 2-0 with a second-half brace from Artem Milevsky.

Atletico Madrid's Tiago scored a stunning winner six minutes from time to give the holders a 2-1 win at Rosenborg in Group B, with the midfielder leaving three players in his wake before a long-range strike gave goalkeeper Daniel Orlund no chance.

Sergio Aguero had put Atletico ahead after four minutes before Rosenborg, newly-crowned Norwegian champions, e