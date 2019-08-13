Lee Buchanan sends Derby through on debut

Teenager Lee Buchanan marked his Derby debut with a stunning goal as his side booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory at League Two Scunthorpe.

The 18-year-old youth-team product – one of four Rams players making their first starts for the club – flashed an effort into the far corner after cutting in from the left 12 minutes from time to settle a hard-fought contest.

Scunthorpe were the brightest of the two teams during the opening quarter, with John McAtee just unable to direct a header on target from a Ryan Colclough cross.

Derby, though, grew into the game as the half wore on and always looked the most likely side to break the deadlock.

Jack Marriott hooked a first-time shot over the bar from the edge of the box and not long after, Jamie Paterson saw a curling shot gathered by home goalkeeper Rory Watson at the second attempt.

Both teams had chances immediately after the restart as the game opened up, with Derby’s Ben Hamer reacting brilliantly to claw away a deflected shot from Adam Hammill.

At the other end, having intercepted an under-hit backpass from Rory McArdle, Paterson was denied by the feet of Watson, who had come quickly off his line to deny the Rams forward time to pick his spot.

Scunthorpe’s resistance was finally broken 12 minutes from time when Buchanan received the ball out on the left and drove inside the penalty area before firing across Watson and into the far side of the net.