Lehmann linked with Schalke return

Lehmann, 41, who officially retired last year after a long career at Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and VfB Stuttgart with a brief stint at AC Milan, could be signed on a one-year deal as back up for 22-year-old Ralf Faehrmann, the Stuttgarter Zeitung said on Friday.

The paper, quoting sources close to the keeper, said Schalke were considering the option after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer moved to Bayern Munich.

Schalke officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.