Ranked! The 20 best Premier League goalkeepers ever

By
published

Who are the best goalkeepers ever to grace England's top flight? Here are the custodians who have stood out in over three decades at the top

Ranked! The 20 best Premier League goalkeepers ever
(Image credit: Future)

So who are the best Premier League goalkeepers ever?

It's a tough question. In an ever-changing 30+ years of Premier League action, goalkeepers remain one of the most undervalued and important members of each team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.