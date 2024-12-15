Players sent off in major finals

Jens Lehmann in action for Arsenal against Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

If there is one match in which a footballer would hope to avoid a red card, it is in a major final.

But on occasions, the pressure is all too much and the tension too great, causing a player to make a rash tackle or even to lose his head in a moment of violent conduct.

Usually, a red card in a final is bad news for the team reduced to 10 men, but some have held on for victory despite the numerical disadvantage.

Here, a look at some of the players from the men's game who were sent off in major finals and why they were dismissed...

17. Mateo Kovačić

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic is shown the red card in the 2021 FA Cup final against Arsenal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Already on a booking, Chelsea's Mateo Kovačić was shown a second yellow card for clashing with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in the 2021 FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

Three years earlier, Chelsea's Victor Moses was dismissed for two bookable offences in another defeat for the Blues against Arsenal. The second yellow was given for a dive and Anthony Taylor was the referee for both matches.

16. Gabriel Jesús

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus is sent off in the 2019 Copa America final against Peru. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesús scored Brazil's second goal in added time at the end of the first half in the 2019 Copa América final against Peru.

With 20 minutes left, Jesús was shown a second yellow card for jumping on Peru's Carlos Zambrano, but Tite's side went on to win and added another late goal from the penalty spot through Richarlison in a 3-1 win at the Maracanã.

15. Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts in disbelief after he is shown the red card in the 2019 Coupe de France final against Rennes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain lost the 2019 Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France.

Pegged back after taking a 2-0 lead inside 21 minutes, PSG were without Kylian Mbappé for the shootout as the French forward was sent off for a dangerous studs-up challenge on Damien Da Silva late in extra time.

14. Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off against Atletico in the 2013 Copa del Rey final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2013 Copa del Rey final was played at the Santiago Bernabéu, but it was not a happy night for Los Blancos, beaten 2-1 by city rivals Atlético after extra time.

Both José Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo were sent off in an ill-tempered finale as Madrid were beaten by Atleti for the first time since 1999. Miranda scored the winner for Diego Simeone's side in the eighth miute of extra time.

13. Pablo Zabaleta

Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta is sent off in the 2013 Champions League final against Wigan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City endured a frustrating afternoon against Wigan Athletic in the 2013 FA Cup final at Wembley.

Unable to find a breakthrough, City had defender Pablo Zabaleta sent off for a second bookable offence six minutes from time and went on to concede a goal to Ben Watson right at the end as Wigan won the cup for the first time in their history.

12. Juan Cuadrado

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado is shown a red card in the 2017 Champions League final against Real Madrid. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus were level with Real Madrid at 1-1 after 45 minutes of the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, but not much went right for the Bianconeri in the second half.

Casemiro later made it 2-1, Cristiano Ronaldo added his second and with six minutes left, substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Colombian's push on Sergio Ramos was hugely exaggerated by the Madrid captain, but referee Felix Brych produced the yellow card and Juve were down to 10 men. Marco Asensio went on to add a fourth goal for Los Blancos in the final minute.

11. Kevin Moran

Manchester United players protest to referee Peter Willis as Kevin Moran (centre) is sent off for a foul on Peter Reid in the 1985 FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the longevity of the FA Cup, it is perhaps surprising that the first red card in a final did not arrive until 1985.

Manchester United's Kevin Moran was the recipient after scything down Everton's Peter Reid. It is a pretty clear red card by today's standards, but United's players protested furiously. Despite the setback, the Red Devils went on to win the match 1-0 after extra time.

10. Yvon Le Roux

France's Yvon Le Roux challenges Spain's Julio Alberto Moreno in the final of Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A centre-back who played for Brest, Monaco, Nantes, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, Yvon Le Roux was part of the France side which won Euro 1984.

Le Roux was dismissed for a second bookable offence after 85 minutes, becoming the first player ever to be sent off in a European Championship final, but Les Bleus held on for a 2-0 win.

9. Marcos Rojo

Argentina's Marcos Rojo leaves the field after being shown a red card in the 2016 Copa America Centenario final against Chile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina lost to Chile on penalties in the final of the 2015 Copa América and a year later, history repeated itself with another shootout defeat for the Albiceleste at the hands of La Roja.

In the 2016 Copa América Centenario showpiece, the game finished goalless again. Both teams were reduced to 10 men in the first half, with Chile's Marcelo Díaz sent off for a second bookable offence after 28 minutes and Argentina's Marcos Rojo dismissed a quarter of an hour later following a foul on Arturo Vidal.

8. Marcel Desailly

France's Marcel Desailly brings down Brazil's Cafu in the 1998 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Booked early in the second half of the 1998 World Cup final, Marcel Desailly was given his marching orders with 68 minutes on the clock after scything down Cafu.

France were 2-0 up at the time and Brazil were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage at the Stade de France. Emmanuel Petit went on to add a third for Les Bleus in stoppage time.

7. Gustavo Dezotti

Argentina's Gustavo Dezotti battles for the ball with West Germany's Jurgen Kohler in the 1990 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gustvo Dezotti's international career was short and is best remembered for his red card in the 1990 World Cup final.

The former Argentina striker was booked in the fifth minute and was later shown a straight red card for kicking out at Jürgen Kohler close to the corner flag in the closing stages. He became the second player to be sent off in a World Cup final as Argentina finished the match with nine men in a 1-0 defeat to West Germany.

6. Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba leaves the pitch following his red card in the 2008 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Drogba became the second player to be sent off in a European Cup final after he was shown a red card for slapping Manchester United's Nemanja Vidić late in extra time in the 2008 showpiece.

The dismissal cost Chelsea as Drogba would have been one of the players to take a penalty in the shootout, which the Blues went on to lose 6-5. Drogba was the hero in the 2012 final, though, scoring Chelsea's equaliser against Bayern Munich and the winning penalty in the shootout.

5. John Heitinga

The Netherlands' John Heitinga (wearing the number 3) is sent off by referee Howard Webb in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong was fortunate to escape a red card in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain for a high kick on Xabi Alonso, but Dutch defender John Heitinga was sent off in the clash at Soccer City.

Already booked, John Heitinga was shown a second yellow card by referee Howard Webb towards the end of the first period of extra time for a foul on Andrés Iniesta. Seven minutes later, Iniesta scored the winning goal for Spain.

4. Gregore

Botafogo's Gregore is sent off for a foul in the first minute of the 2024 Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Botafogo midfielder Gregore was sent off in the 2024 Copa Libertadores final after catching Atlético Mineiro's Fausto Vera on the head and drawing blood in a horror challenge.

That reduced Botafogo to 10 men with virtually the entire match still left to play, but the Rio de Janeiro side were able to soak up the pressure and seal a 3-1 win to take the trophy for the first time in their history.

3. Pedro Monzón

Argentina's Pedro Monzon is shown a straight red card for bringing down West Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann in the 1990 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro Monzón was a half-time substitute for Argentina in the 1990 World Cup final against West Germany, but the defender only lasted 20 minutes on the pitch.

Monzón brought down Jürgen Klinsmann with a wild challenge and became the first player ever to be sent off in a World Cup final.

2. Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann is consoled by Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry after his red card in the 2006 Champions League final against Barcelona. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann became the first player ever to be sent off in a European Cup final as he was dismissed for a foul on Barcelona's Samuel Eto'o outside the area in the 2006 Champions League showpiece in Paris.

Ludovic Giuly put the ball into the net, but the goal was not allowed and Lehmann was sent off instead. Arsenal went on to take the lead through Sol Campbell, but the Gunners were unable to hold on with 10 men as goals from Eto'o and Juliano Belletti saw Barça take the trophy.

1. Zinédine Zidane

France's Zinedine Zidane is shown a red card in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinédine Zidane's wonderful career seemed set for a fairytale ending in the 2006 World Cup final – the French legend's last game as a professional footballer.

Zidane scored from the penalty spot as Les Bleus took the lead against Italy in Berlin, but was sent off in disgrace in extra time after headbutting Marco Materazzi in the chest. France went on to lose in the shootout.