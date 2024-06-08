Can Arsenal win Premier League under Mikel Arteta? Club legend has doubts over Gunners boss

By
published

Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League in 2023/24, but a former player has expressed doubts over manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds after a game against Chelsea in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has received some criticism from an unexpected source, with the Basque's Premier League credentials questioned by a former Gunners favourite.

Arteta has led Arsenal to second place behind Manchester City in each of the last two Premier League seasons and the Gunners finished just two points behind Pep Guardiola's side in 2023/24.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.