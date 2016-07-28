Leicester duo ready for 'once in a lifetime' Champions League journey

Leicester City duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Marc Albrighton believe the club's underdog status could prove beneficial on their "once in a lifetime" Champions League journey.

The Foxes completed one of the most remarkable triumphs in English football last season, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal to lift the top division title for the first time in the club's history.

As a result, Leicester are preparing to embark on their first foray in the Champions League, but Schlupp maintains that Claudio Ranieri's side have no reason to alter the approach that served them last term.

Schlupp told Omnisport: "Playing in the Champions League has always been a dream for everyone.

"It's something new again for most of the team, another learning curve. Just like we did last season, we are just going to enjoy what we're doing.

"I know people talk about us going into the Champions League as the underdogs but I'm sure we'll surprise a few teams."

Leicester could be drawn alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund or Napoli, but Albrighton simply wants Leicester to make the most of their first ever Champions League campaign.

"I think we've got to go in there and enjoy it," the 26-year-old said. "There'll be some fantastic nights at the King Power [Stadium]. We've just got to embrace it.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

With reports suggesting Riyad Mahrez could follow N'Golo Kante out of the exit door this summer, many have tipped Leicester to endure a season of relative struggle.

However, Schlupp believes the huge sums paid by their more illustrious rivals for the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ilkay Gundogan and Granit Xhaka piles even more pressure on the traditional elite.

"It's no secret, the amount of money the big English clubs have got," he said. "It's no surprise that they're investing that money into the best coaches and the best players around the world, so if anything it's a compliment to us.

"We're making all the so-called big teams raise the bar again for next season to out-do us.

"Most definitely [we can win the title again]. But pressure? I don't really see why there would be any."