Leicester having a magical season - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri hailed Leicester City's "magical" season after they beat Southampton 1-0 on Sunday to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Wes Morgan headed home the only goal of the game in the first half, but Southampton manager Ronald Koeman felt his side should have had penalties for handballs in the box by Danny Simpson and Robert Huth.

Leicester have now won five of their last six league games by a 1-0 scoreline and, after Tottenham were held 1-1 by Liverpool on Saturday, are overwhelming favourites for the title.

"I'm very calm," Ranieri told reporters after the game. "We believe in what we are doing. We believe it's a magical season.

"We believe next season it will not be the same and so we try to do our best.

"We have a clean sheet and I'm so happy. The chairman is happy. On Monday it will be his birthday and we sang 'happy birthday' to him before the match."

Ranieri hailed the performance of captain Morgan, who picked up a cold on international duty with Jamaica but helped his side to another clean sheet and scored the decisive goal.

"He had a little cold," Ranieri said. "He's strong. Wes is fantastic. He didn't have a holiday this season.

"He had the national team in July and he came back here, so I gave him some days off during the season because he needed them.

"But he came back on Friday. He had a cold, he was tired, but he is a strong man and a good example for everybody.

"When he speaks, everyone listens to him. But everybody is a leader in my dressing room. Everybody knows what I want."

Leicester need four wins from their last six matches to guarantee the title and face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Sunday.