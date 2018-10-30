Leicester open book of condolence for Srivaddhanaprabha

Fans have started arriving at the King Power Stadium to sign the book of condolence for Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five victims in a helicopter crash at the ground following Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Four others on board, including two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, died in the crash.

Supporters have paid tribute to Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha, who oversaw their remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16, following the accident, with wreaths, flowers and scarves placed outside the ground.

On Monday, the Leicester squad and members of the Srivaddhanaprabha family visited the stadium and held a touching tribute on the pitch.

Leicester opened the book of condolence on Tuesday for fans to pay their own tributes, the club erecting a marquee where well-wishers can leave their messages.

The Foxes confirmed the book will remain open for 14 hours every day "for the foreseeable future".

A book of condolence for Leicester City Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is now open at King Power Stadium.October 30, 2018

Investigations are ongoing regarding the cause of the crash, which happened moments after the helicopter took off from the King Power pitch.