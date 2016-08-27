Leicester proved they are still one of the best - Guidolin

Swansea City coach Francesco Guidolin says champions Leicester City remain one of the Premier League's top teams after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan proved decisive on Saturday, with the visitors unable to force a draw despite Leroy Fer's late header after Riyad Mahrez had missed a penalty.

Bookmakers do not even make Leicester one of the six most likely teams to win the title this season, but Guidolin feels they remain a force to be reckoned with.

"I think the result is right because Leicester played better than us," he said. "In my opinion Leicester deserved to win because they played very well in the first half and we didn't.

"Leicester is a strong team like last season, one of the best teams in the league. In the first half they played very, very well and were strong like last season. They were playing good football with good intensity and aggression.

"Congratulations to Claudio and his team. We worked this week and we prepared a game with other solutions for us offensively and we didn't have the possibility to play well because of the intensity of Leicester.

"Vardy is a complete player. Not only fast but tactically he is very, very important. For me it is the first time I saw him live because last season he didn't play.

"In the first half we didn't play well. In the second half it changed after a meeting in the dressing room.

"They scored another goal but we began to play a bit higher with more courage and aggression, so at the end of the game we had the opportunity to draw."

Fer told his Swansea team-mates they cannot continue to concede soft goals, after Morgan was able to volley home from six yards out after a simple corner.

He told BBC Sport: "From two behind we got a good goal at the right time. We tried to score the second goal and we were strong in the end.

"I think we were unlucky but we can't concede goals like that from a corner. We keep saying it but keep doing it.

"We have to get better than that because if you concede those goals it can make a massive difference.

"We need to keep believing and do what we did in last 20 minutes, when we could have made it 2-2 and take that into the next game."