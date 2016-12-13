Leicester set unwanted record with miserable away form

Leicester City now have the worst away record of any Premier League champion at this stage of a title defence, having collected just one point.

Claudio Ranieri's men fell to another defeat on their travels at Bournemouth on Tuesday, Marc Pugh netting the winner, meaning the champions' draw at Tottenham remains their only return after eight matches away from the King Power Stadium this term.

Incredibly, Leicester lost just two league away games in the whole of last season as they stunned more established title rivals.

It is a different story this season, though, with the loss at Bournemouth following similar reverses at Hull City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Watford and Sunderland.