Leicester target wants Ranieri and Vardy over Juventus

A year ago, an in-form Italian striker would not hesitate in choosing to play for Juventus over Leicester City, but for Gianluca Lapadula the decision is no longer so clear cut.

The Pescara frontman netted 26 times in 39 games in Serie B this season, form which has sparked the curiosity of reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

But it is a move to the Premier League with Claudio Ranieri's Leicester that Lapadula would prefer.

The striker is keen to form a partnership with Leicester's Jamie Vardy and work under the Italian coach who masterminded the most unlikely Premier League triumph after the club made an approach for his services.

"I have always loved English football, the Premier League," Lapadula said in quotes reported by the Sun.

"Being approached by Leicester has made me so proud.

"I used to be a massive fan of Steven Gerrard and Didier Drogba growing up. Drogba was a real top centre forward.

"But now I love Vardy. He’s fantastic - I could really see myself playing alongside him. We both like the same style of football and are physically very similar.

"Me and him together? The King Power would explode!

"We would be dynamite together. We would be like two gladiators going into battle."

Lapadula added: "For anyone, Ranieri is the maximum. I would be proud to play for him.

"Ranieri has had a great career in Italy and managed some great clubs.

"In England, he has made history and become a legend. I think like he does: the team always comes first. I always play every game like it’s a final.

"I would do everything possible to help Leicester win."