Leicester's triumph unbelievable, but deserved - Fletcher

West Brom captain Darren Fletcher believes Leicester City's Premier League success this season has been incomprehensible.

Leicester need just one win from their final three games of the season to be crowned champions of England's top-tier competition for the first time, just 12 months after they flirted with relegation.

Fletcher, who won four league titles among a host of other major trophies in his time at Manchester United, says Leicester's success is unparalleled.

"You can't comprehend it, it's unbelievable but at the same time they thoroughly deserve it,'' Fletcher said.

"They've got quality, desire, they can sit in and defend for their lives. They're dogged, they can play, counter-attack, they've got a lot of attributes and it's just all seemed to come together for them.

"They've played some fantastic football. You know how they're going to play but you can't stop it.''

Leicester were helped by West Brom's efforts at White Hart Lane on Monday, when Fletcher and Co. snatched a 1-1 draw against second-placed Tottenham.

Fletcher believes Tottenham lacked the experience needed to win a crucial game.

"You've got to rise to the pressure and thrive under it,'' the 32-year-old said. "You've got to see it as a challenge and win games ugly. You've got to throw people in the box and see games out when you're winning 1-0.

"Passing the ball out from the back is nice and it's pretty on the eye but when you're winning 1-0 against West Brom, you shut up shop, see the game out and hit on the counter-attack.

"Who knows? It's not for me to say because Tottenham have had a fantastic season. They've been a credit to the league and playing against them is really difficult.''