Leigh Griffiths encourages open conversations amid coronavirus pandemic

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has urged anyone struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown to speak up and get help.

Griffiths spoke openly about his own struggles after missing the second half of last season while dealing with personal issues.

The 29-year-old offered advice to anyone feeling the mental strain of isolation and anxiety over the virus as he told the Celtic View Podcast: “Just to speak up. That’s the most important thing.

Griffiths has handed out advice to fans (PA)

“If people keep stuff bottled in a lot – and that was the case with me, I kept things bottled up – it will tip you over the edge.

“But the more you speak out, there are loads of people who will be willing to listen and give you advice.

“If you can speak out, it might end up helping you, and you can start enjoying life again.”

🎧 @Leighgriff09 is the latest special guest on the @CelticView Podcast! — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 14, 2020

The Scotland forward was back to form after the January break, hitting eight goals in 13 games and providing a further three assists.

And he is determined to hit the ground running whenever football resumes.

“It’s obviously not an easy time for players, fans, everybody connected with the club but the main thing is we stay safe, we are all healthy and we make sure we are raring to go when we all come back,” he said.