Lemina wants Juventus stay
Marseille-owned midfielder Mario Lemina is loving life at Juventus and hopes to earn himself a permanent move to the Serie A champions.
Mario Lemina is keen to stay at Juventus when his one-year loan deal expires at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.
The 22-year-old left Marseille for the Serie A champions at the start of this season for an initial fee of €500,000 and Juventus have the right to purchase him outright for €9.5m.
Lemina has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Turin side this campaign and he hopes to have done enough to earn a permanent move.
"I would love to stay at Juventus for a long time," the Gabon international told Tuttosport.
"I want to win a lot of titles with this team.
"I immediately liked Juventus because of the organisation and the mentality, which is truly unique.
"The board of directors gave the team a lot of support to return to winning ways, also after the Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich."
