Lemina wants Juventus stay

Mario Lemina is keen to stay at Juventus when his one-year loan deal expires at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

The 22-year-old left Marseille for the Serie A champions at the start of this season for an initial fee of €500,000 and Juventus have the right to purchase him outright for €9.5m.

Lemina has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Turin side this campaign and he hopes to have done enough to earn a permanent move.

"I would love to stay at Juventus for a long time," the Gabon international told Tuttosport.

"I want to win a lot of titles with this team.

"I immediately liked Juventus because of the organisation and the mentality, which is truly unique.

"The board of directors gave the team a lot of support to return to winning ways, also after the Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich."