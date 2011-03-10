Lennon and McCoist sanctioned over clash

Lennon, already suspended for four matches, and McCoist will have to sit in the stands when their teams meet in the Scottish League Cup final on March 20 at Hampden Park.

Rangers pair El-Hadji Diouf and Madjid Bougherra will be reported to the Scottish FA's disciplinary committee for "misconduct of a significantly serious nature", the governing body said on its website on Thursday.

Diouf and Bougherra were among three Rangers players sent off in the match which Celtic won 1-0 at Parkhead, with Mark Wilson scoring the only goal of a fiery encounter.

Rangers finished with nine men after Steven Whittaker was sent off in the 34th minute, Bougherra was dismissed just before the end and Diouf was red carded after the final whistle.

Former Rangers striker McCoist, the club's record goalscorer, and ex-Celtic midfielder Lennon squared up on the touchline adding to the hostile atmosphere among the fans.

Their bans will start on March 16 while the disciplinary committee will consider any punishment for Diouf and Bougherra at its next meeting on April 12.

"The unedifying sight of two of the country's most recognisable and respected coaches engaged in an angry confrontation was not only unsavoury but exacerbated an already incendiary atmosphere inside the stadium and throughout the West of Scotland," Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said last week.

Police made 34 arrests inside the stadium.