Lennon believes big win sets Celtic up for Lazio encounter

Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes Saturday’s 6-0 dismantling of Ross County “sets us up beautifully” for the visit of Lazio on Thursday night.

After taking just one point from their previous two Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures before the international break, there was some pressure on the champions to get back on track against the Staggies at Parkhead and their response was emphatic.

Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi, on loan from Southampton, fired the home side ahead from 16 yards in the fourth minute but somehow the Highlanders survived to the interval without conceding any more goals.

However, four goals in nine minutes at the start of the second half from Odsonne Edouard, who struck twice, midfielder Callum McGregor and James Forrest had Lennon ecstatic long before Elyounoussi made it six to ultimately take the Hoops clear of Rangers by one goal scored at the top of the table, after the Light Blues could only draw 1-1 with Hearts on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman switched his focus to the Europa League where Celtic are top of Group E with four points as they prepare to take on Lazio on matchday three.

“It’s a good response to one point from the last six,” Lennon told CelticTV.

“I think we have a good team here, without getting carried away.

“We are in a good position in the group and that should give us a lot of confidence going into what should be a cracking game against Lazio.

“I hope the fans enjoyed it because that was for the fans as much as anyone else and now we are under the lights on Thursday night and I am sure will hear that roar again.”

County had gone into the game unbeaten in four matches but co-manager Stuart Kettlewell was far from happy with his side’s capitulation against the champions.

He said: ” We said during the week that we would never be judged on what we did here but we judge ourselves as professionals and people who have goals this season and one of those goals is to acquit yourself well coming to places like this.

“This is what we wanted, we wanted to be promoted and come to places like this.

“But you can’t just talk about it, you need to act it out.”