Lennon says Celtic are aiming to beat Aberdeen despite needing just one point

Neil Lennon insists his Celtic side will be going all out for a win at Pittodrie on Saturday even though a draw will clinch the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

With three fixtures remaining, the Hoops only need to avoid defeat against Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side to make it eight titles in a row – with the unprecedented domestic triple treble still a possibility – but the club’s interim boss will not send his players out on a cautionary note.

The 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Parkhead last week means Celtic remain unbeaten in Scotland in 2019 and without loss in Lennon’s 10 games in charge since he took over until the end of the season in February when Brendan Rodgers suddenly left for Leicester.

Lennon, who will have left-back Kieran Tierney available although he is set to have an operation on a double hernia at the end of the domestic season, said: “Pittodrie is always a difficult place to go and they are going for third place.

“I make no secret of my admiration of Derek McInnes and I’m expecting a very tough game.

“They’ve given us plenty of problems over the last couple of seasons.

“We know what’s required, we just need a point. We’re not going up to hold off for a draw.

“We’re not programmed that way. We are going to try to win the game.

“You don’t want players to lose their focus. This is just like any other game really.

“It’s the most important one because it’s the next one.

“It was a great win last week against a very good side (Kilmarnock). We expect the game to be just as difficult.”