Lesotho 0 South Africa 0: Bafana Bafana held to goalless draw

A much-changed South Africa side failed to break down Lesotho as they were held to a 0-0 friendly draw on Thursday.

Coach Ephraim Mashaba named a youthful starting XI but his side were unfortunate not to take the lead as midfielder Cole Alexander had a goal disallowed for offside in the 35th minute.

Moeketsi Sekola and Carl Lark both went close in the latter stages for the visitors but Lesotho stood firm to mark the first time in 11 matches South Africa have failed to score.

Lesotho and South Africa will meet in a second friendly match on Saturday.