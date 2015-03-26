Leverock family adds to Bermuda exploits

On Wednesday, Bermuda enjoyed a 5-0 victory over Bahamas in CONCACAF's World Cup qualifying first round - putting them on the brink of winning the two-leg tie.

Firing in their first goal in Nassau was defender Dante Leverock, who plies his club trade for the Harrisburg City Islanders in the third-tier United Soccer League in the United States.

It was Leverock's first international goal, and saw him join his cousin Dwayne in Bermudan World Cup folklore.

Dwayne gained fame for his appearance for the island nation at the 2007 Cricket World Cup, but not for his exploits bowling left-arm orthodox spin.

Leverock Snr - Dwayne is 43 years of age, while Dante is just 22 - weighed in at an approximated 127 kilograms, and took a diving one-handed catch to dismiss Indian opener Robin Uthappa in their group-stage clash in Port of Spain.

That catch is still remembered fondly by cricket fans around the world - something for Dante to aim for as his football career progresses.