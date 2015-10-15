Lewandowski best No.9 in the world - Javi Martinez

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez feels team-mate Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best striker in the world at the moment.

The Poland international has been in stunning form so far in 2015-16 and has already netted 12 goals in just seven Bundesliga appearances so far.

Lewandowski, 27, currently leads the race for the European Golden Shoe and Martinez sees no other striker around in the game with the same qualities.

"Lewandowski is the best striker in the world right now," the Spain international said at a press conference.

"He really is unbelievable. But that hasn't started just now. He was already superb while he was still with Borussia Dortmund and in his first season at Bayern as well.

"He scores a lot of goals at the moment and he is incredibly important for Bayern. He does not only score a lot of goals, but always helps the team defensively as well."

David Alaba, meanwhile, is equally impressed by Lewandowski's superb performances and has backed the striker to break the legendary Gerd Muller's record of 40 Bundesliga goals in one season.

"Of course, 40 goals is a big mark.

"But everything is possible with Lewandowski."