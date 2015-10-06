Lewandowski expects to be targeted by Scotland

Robert Lewandowski is ready to be given special treatment by the Scotland defenders when Poland travel to Hampden Park on Thursday.

Lewandowski has scored 10 times in Euro 2016 qualifying so far and has been in scintillating form for Bayern Munich in recent weeks, bagging an astonishing 12 goals in just four matches.

The 27-year-old accepts that such prolific form will make him a target for the opposition but is determined to find the victory that could guarantee Poland's place in the European Championship finals in France next year.

"I feel good physically and mentally," Lewandowski told sport.pl.

"I know that each successive game can be difficult. The more you shoot, the greater the expectations, and the defenders pay more attention to you.

"We cannot let them come out well, we must try to take advantage of their mistakes.

"For them this match is a last resort, we must be one step ahead of them. They have good offensive players and they are effective in defence.

"But most of all we focus on what we want to achieve, what we have worked so hard for."

Scotland assistant coach Mark McGhee has denied that his side could become overawed when facing the Bayern star, however.

"We have total respect for him, a fantastic player," he said on Monday.

"But we have players in form as well, players who scored at the weekend."

Scotland must win to keep their hopes of a play-off place alive, while three points for Poland will guarantee an automatic qualifying spot should Republic of Ireland fail to beat Germany.