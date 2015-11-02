Lewandowski fires Arsenal warning

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has fired a warning at Arsenal ahead of their trip to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday after successive games without a goal.

Lewandowski started the season in irresistible form, netting 22 goals in 15 games in all competitions for club and country, but he has found the net just once in his past five appearances.

The Poland international is determined to make up for missed opportunities and help the club bounce back from their 2-0 reverse in their last Champions League meeting.

"I've gone two games without a goal now, obviously I want to score again. I will give everything for that," Lewandowski told a news conference.

"We desperately need points. We have to show who is the better team.

"We have to stay concentrated and focused, then we have a very good chance to beat Arsenal.

"We have to get the points. We’re playing at home and will give our all."