Lewandowski: Goals do not impress Guardiola

Robert Lewandowski's remarkable scoring feats have not seen the striker earn preferential treatment from his Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola, who expects more than just goals.

The Poland international has netted an exceptional 12 strikes in eight Bundesliga appearances this campaign, while his record for club and country combined in all competitions this season is even more impressive - 22 goals already in just 16 games.

But the 27-year-old former Borussia Dortmund man is adamant Guardiola does not judge him on his marksmanship alone.

"I don't think the coach approaches me differently when I score more goals. It's the same. I'm sure he is happy with my goals, but he also wants me to play good football and help my team-mates," Lewandowski told the official UEFA website.

"I know that I don't have to score in every single game for the coach to be happy with my performance. Sometimes my movements on the pitch are more important for him, how I exploit the space and how I generally perform.

"Goals not only help me, but the whole team. They're something the coach doesn't just expect from me. I am not a striker who is only waiting in the penalty box to score a goal. I move, make passes and look for opportunities for others."

Lewandowski will look to hit the back of the net yet again when Bayern visit Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday.