Lewandowski urges Bayern to keep pushing

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is adamant the champions must keep pushing if they are to win the Bundesliga.

The Poland international netted a hat-trick to help Bayern to a 6-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday, keeping their 13-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig intact.

Bayern appear to be well on track for a fifth Bundesliga title in a row, but Lewandowski has stressed they cannot afford to let up.

"We showed that we have a lot of fun together as a team," Lewandowski told the official Bundesliga website.

"It was important to show that we were in good shape following the international break. Whether it is in the Bundesliga or the Champions League we want to maintain our form. I am very happy and we enjoyed the game.

"We know what it means to play in the Bundesliga, even if we are already 13 points in front.

"We have to give our all in the Bundesliga, even if we are already 2-0 or 3-0 up. We want to keep playing consistently. That is the only way to stay clear until the end of the season."