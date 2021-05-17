Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay missing for Brighton again

Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.

Dunk’s fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again.

Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.

After Scott Carson’s surprise debut in Friday’s 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular number one Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Karbownik, Burn, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Izquierdo, Caicedo, Connolly, Welbeck, Andone, Tau, Zeqiri.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Ake, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus.