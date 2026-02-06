‘Thomas Tuchel told me “Keep doing what you’re doing, keep performing, then you’ve got every chance of coming back with us” – I feel like I left a decent impression’ Bournemouth's Alex Scott tells FFT about message from England boss after first call-up

Alex Scott became the first Channel Islander to make the England men’s squad for the best part of three decades in November – and he’s determined to earn another call-up in the near future.

The midfielder from Guernsey was named in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, after helping England’s under 21s win the Euros last summer and impressing for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Scott is still waiting for his senior debut, after being an unused substitute in Tirana, but he became the first player from the Channel Islands to make the Three Lions squad since Matt Le Tissier and Graeme Le Saux, who appeared for England during the 1990s.

Bournemouth start on first England call

Alex Scott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to FourFourTwo at the launch of PUMA’s new flagship store on Oxford Street in central London, Scott said he loved every minute of his recent time with the England squad.

“It was an amazing experience, one I’ll always remember – my first call-up, getting in there and getting to know the lads, players I’ve grown up idolising,” he said.

Alex Scott trains with England (Image credit: The FA via Getty Images)

“Getting to know them as human beings was really important for me – learning from what they do in training and what they do away from football. All the little bits like that are really important.”

The 22-year-old naturally dreamed of getting on to the pitch for his debut in Albania, but was still very happy with how his first England camp went, and was given words of encouragement from Tuchel before heading back to club football with Bournemouth.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Obviously to get on the bench for the second game, you’re hoping you get on the pitch, but there are so many unbelievable players in that team – it was just a true honour to be there,” he explained. “Thomas Tuchel just said ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, keep playing, keep enjoying your football, keep performing, then you’ve got every chance of coming back with us’.

“I feel like I left a decent impression, and I enjoyed it. It was just nice to get my foot in the building, meet the staff, the players, everyone and understand what it’s like to be surrounded by that culture of being with the senior team.

“It’s only done me good, and it’s down to me now to carry on playing well and hopefully get another call-up.”

A year to remember

James Maddison and Alex Scott at the PUMA store (Image credit: PUMA)

It’s been a fine 12 months for Scott – having also earned a boot deal with PUMA, he met up with James Maddison, Morgan Rogers and Destiny Udogie recently for the launch of the brand’s new store on Oxford Street, in the heart of London’s main shopping district.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job with the new store, it looks amazing and it brings everyone together, the communities and everyone in London,” Scott said. “It’s a great place to have it too, such a busy road – everyone is up and down all the time.

“I joined PUMA at the start of 2025 – they’re the comfiest boots I’ve ever worn by a mile, and I’ve had a lot of success with them in a short space of time, winning the Under 21 Euros and getting my England call-up, so it’s been amazing for me.”