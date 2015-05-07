LFP plans legal action after games suspended

The Liga de Futbol Profesional (LFP) plans to take legal action after all games of domestic football were suspended by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The RFEF announced on Wednesday it would suspend all domestic competitions from May 16 due to a dispute with the government.

The spat between the RFEF and the government centres on a new law concerning how money from television deals is distributed.

But the LFP is unhappy with the decision, announcing it would take legal action.

"Tonight, the LFP has taken the corresponding legal actions to the necessary judicial and administrative bodies, in defence of the rights and legitimate interests of the clubs, as well as the rights of the very professional competitions that it organises and that have been grossly affected by the aforementioned decision by the RFEF," an LFP statement read.

"The decision taken by the RFEF is null and void by law, not just for formal reasons, as it was not included in the day-to-day activities of the Delegate Commission, but also for material reasons, given that the Sports Law and the current Coordination Agreement attributes the LFP the right to organise professional competitions and approve the sporting calendar of said competitions.

"For its part, the LFP has requested that the competent bodies reveal the names of those responsible in order to assess how many disciplinary actions may have to arise, both in terms of the members of the Delegate Commission of the RFEF's General Assembly who participated in the adoption of this agreement and did not oppose it, as well as those individuals or groups who participated in its possible implementation."

The LFP called all clubs to a general assembly on Monday, while reserving the right to take legal action for damages that arise.