LFP tried to postpone Atletico-Deportivo tie

Sunday's game between Atletico and Deportivo at the Vicente Calderon went ahead despite numerous reports of violence outside the stadium.

The clashes are reported to have left one visiting fan critically ill in hospital and 11 others with injuries.

Atletico published a statement on their website condemning the violence and the LFP (National Professional Football League) has echoed those sentiments while revealing that it failed in its attempts to stop the fixture from going ahead.

A statement on the LFP website read: "The Professional Football League shows its repudiation at the incidents in Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Vicente Calderon Stadium before the match for Week 13 between Atletico de Madrid and RC Deportivo La Coruna.

"The LFP has been firm in its intention to suspend the match and [this] has not been possible. The institution is working with Aficiones Unidas [a non-profit organistation representing football fans], the National Police and all clubs to end the violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in professional football."

Atletico went on to beat Deportivo 2-0 through goals from Saul and Arda Turan.