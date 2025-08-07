La Liga just got easier to watch in the UK and Ireland, thanks to new deal

La Liga have struck a seismic new TV deal in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Arguably the biggest European domestic competition after the Premier League, La Liga has a rich broadcasting history in the UK, with Sky Sports having shown the division during the glory days of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Premier Sports currently holds the rights for the Spanish top flight – but a new move means that weekly La Liga coverage has been added to another platform, after ITV previously had the rights to 10 matches a season.

La Liga coming to Disney+ as part of new deal

After securing the rights to all 75 matches a season for the Women's Champions League for the next five seasons, Disney+ have added one game a week from La Liga.

The channel will broadcast a Saturday night fixture every week, starting with Valencia hosting Real Sociedad on August 16.

Premier Sports are set to continue as the main broadcaster for the other 300+ games from the Spanish top tier, which includes Marcus Rashford's and Trent Alexander-Arnold's expected debuts in the competition for Barcelona and Real Madrid against Real Mallorca and Osasuna, respectively.

While it's to be confirmed as to which broadcaster will show El Clasico, the fixture is currently set for Sunday October 26 – which would mean that Disney+ would miss out to Premier Sports.

With Disney+'s most basic plan available for just £4.99 a month, fans can watch a minimum of three games a month for that price – plus, what Disney+ would surely like to remind us is an ever-growing selection of football content that also includes documentaries Welcome to Wrexham and Save Our Squad With David Beckham.

Disney+ are no strangers to sports broadcasting, either, showing plenty of football around the world, with the platform the official broadcaster of the Premier League, for example, in South America and the Caribbean, while the Europa and Conference League are shown on Disney+ in in Denmark and Sweden.

Last season Barcelona wrestled the title back from Real Madrid, with Barça winning both fixtures in the league, 4-0 and 4-3.

La Liga will have five teams in the Champions League this season, having earned the extra spot through UEFA's coefficient system.