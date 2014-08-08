Liga MX Preview: America eye fourth win on spin

Mohamed's America have made a dream start to the Liga MX Apertura campaign, winning their opening three games to sit two points clear of Atlas and Monterrey atop the table.

America preserved their 100 per cent record with a 4-0 demolition of Puebla - a result that was sparked by a hat-trick from the competition's leading scorer Raul Jimenez, who has netted four goals in three games.

But Mohamed is taking nothing for granted against fifth-placed Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon - an unhappy stomping ground for the 2013 Apertura champions - having not won in San Nicolas de los Garza since 2009.

"It's too soon, we had a good start, very forcefully but we have many things to improve," Mohamed told the club's official website.

"I am really very happy but it is premature to talk about other things than the next game."

Tigres UANL have also made an unbeaten start to the season, with one win and two draws, including a 4-2 victory over defending champions Leon.

"What is said before a game is useless, we have to keep proving and improving, the only thing that concerns us is ourselves," the 44-year-old Mohamed said.

"I do not like review of rivals and I like to focus hard on our team, we have to play football, enjoy and nothing else."



Rivals Atlas and Monterrey can keep the pressure on America with wins over the weekend.

Atlas - 4-2 victors against Chiapas last week - are on the road on Sunday, travelling to 12th-placed Pumas UNAM, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Monterrey, who were held to a scoreless draw by Santos Laguna, face winless Veracruz away from home on Friday.

In other fixtures, Leon will be out to make it two wins on the bounce when they take on Chiapas in a mid-table clash on Saturday.

Cruz Azul - held to a draw in CONCACAF Champions League action midweek - play host to Puebla on Saturday as they attempt to win their first match of the season.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Pachuca host Chivas Guadalajara and Santos Laguna go head-to-head with fourth-placed Queretaro.

Meanwhile, cellar-dwellers Universidad Guadalajara entertain Toluca on Sunday.