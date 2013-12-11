Ligue 1 Preview: Anigo eyes Marseille revival

Anigo, who managed the club between 2001 and 2005, was placed in control at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday after Marseille were beaten 1-0 at home by Nantes a day earlier, with the club's sporting director taking over until the winter break.

The post-Baup era got under way on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League but Anigo will now turn his attentions to the domestic campaign, with Marseille 13 points off the pace in Ligue 1.

They have lost their last two league outings, suffering defeats to Lille and Nantes, while Sunday's opponents Lyon have lost just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions - reversals in the league against the top two sides, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Champions PSG bounced back from their only league defeat of the season against Evian by hammering Sochaux 5-0 on Saturday and will be heavy favourites against Rennes at the Stade de la Route de Lorient despite winning just two of the sides' last six meetings.

Monaco, two points off the lead in second, can take advantage of any slip-ups from Laurent Blanc's men when they travel to Guingamp, while in-form Lorient will eye a fifth straight league win against Ajaccio at the Stade Francois Coty.

Lille could go second with victory against Bastia but would likely need Monaco to lose at the Stade du Roudourou, a result that looks improbable given that Claudio Ranieri's side have not conceded in their last four matches.

Bottom side Sochaux will fancy their chances of picking up some much-needed points against Nice, who have lost their last seven matches, scoring just twice in that run.

Herve Renard's side are a point adrift at the bottom of the standings, having won only once in the season.

Valenciennes, without a win in their last five Ligue 1 games, face Bordeaux, while Evian will look to build on their 2-0 win over PSG when they host Reims.

Friday's game sees Saint-Etienne travel south to Montpellier before Nantes look to make it three Ligue 1 victories in a row against Toulouse on Saturday.