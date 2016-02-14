Ligue 1 Review: Love conquers all for Monaco against Saint-Etienne

Vagner Love's first Monaco goal kept his side firmly in control of second spot in Ligue 1 after Leonardo Jardim's men rescued a 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne.

Jardim's side face an all but impossible task to catch runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain but still enjoy a healthy cushion in the final automatic Champions League place after Love's late equaliser at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The hosts led just before the hour courtesy of Moustapha Bayal Sall's opener but Love - a January signing from Corinthians - applied the finishing touch in a goalmouth scramble six minutes from time to keep Monaco on track for a second-place finish.

Saint-Etienne initially moved third but ended the weekend in fourth as Nice held Marseille to a 1-1 draw, which was briefly interrupted by a smoke bomb that took time to clear.

Valere Germain cancelled out Mauricio Isla's first-half effort, although in-form Lyon applied pressure on those above them - moving fifth with a 4-1 hammering of Caen.

Bruno Genesio's men have made a relatively strong start to the year in Ligue 1 and bounced back from their Coupe de France last-16 exit at the hands of PSG in midweek.

Samuel Umtiti and Alexandre Lacazette were on target inside 17 minutes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais before Maxwel Cornet added a third before half-time.

Andy Delort pulled one back only for Corentin Tolisso to complete a convincing success that will bolster hopes of a European push.