Ligue 1 Review: Lyon back up to third, Troyes on the brink

European hopefuls Lyon moved back into the Ligue 1 top three with a 2-0 win at home to Nantes on Saturday.

Lyon had dropped off the podium places following last week's 2-2 draw against Rennes, but late goals from substitute Gaetan Perrin and Alexandre Lacazette got Bruno Genesio's men back on track.

Nantes frustrated the hosts and looked set to earn a share of the spoils until the 83rd minute, when Perrin scored his first professional goal within a minute of his introduction.

Perrin had replaced Sergi Darder and he made an immediate impact as he nodded home the opener.

And Lacazette made sure of the points via the penalty spot, his 14th goal of the league season, after Jordan Ferri was fouled by Yacine Bammou.

Basement club Troyes, meanwhile, are all but set for relegation after crashing to a 2-1 loss at Caen.

Troyes had lead through Xavier Thiago's 22nd-minute effort, but sixth-placed Caen restored parity thanks to Alaeddine Yahia 13 minutes later.

And Ronny Rodelin put Caen ahead nine minutes into the second half to condemn Troyes to a fifth consecutive defeat, meaning they will be relegated to Ligue 2 if Ajaccio beat Nice.

In other results, Saint Etienne accounted for Montpellier 3-0 and Lille edged second-bottom Toulouse 1-0.

Angers crushed Lorient 5-1, while Reims lost 1-0 at home to Guingamp.