Ligue 1 review: Lyon held at home, victory for Saint-Etienne

Lyon had to settle for a scoreless draw at home against Lille as they proved to be unable to beat Vincent Enyeama.

Hubert Fournier's Lyon had yet to bag the full three points at the Stade Gerland this Ligue 1 season heading into the game and they once more failed to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa came close to breaking the deadlock in the closing stages of the game, but it was not meant to be for Lyon.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne recorded an important 2-1 win at Montpellier.

Moustapha Sall Bayal and Nolan Roux gifted Saint-Etienne a two-goal lead, before Joris Marveaux pegged one back well into stoppage time.

Lorient beat Angers 3-1 as goals from Yann Jouffre, Abdul Waris and Benjamin Jeannot after the break cancelled out Romain Saiss' first-half opener.

Caen got a 3-1 win of their own as Troyes failed to bounce back from goals from Julien Feret, Sayam Ben Youssef and Vincent Bessat, with Quentin Othon's 90th-minute strike nothing more than a consolation goal.

A single Younousse Sankhare strike was enough for Guingamp to see off Nice 1-0.

Reims salvaged a 2-2 draw versus Toulouse, despite going two goals down before the interval.

Jean-Armel Kana Biyik and Martin Braithwaite found the net for Toulouse, yet Theoson Siebatcheu and Frederic Bulot helped the guests to a point.