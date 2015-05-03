Ligue 1 Review: Monaco remain on course for third, Lille cruise past Lens

Monaco made light work of struggling Toulouse to remain in pole position for Ligue 1's final UEFA Champions League place, emerging 4-1 winners on Sunday.

In-form Bernardo Silva scored his fifth goal from four matches to break the deadlock in the ninth minute, firing through a crowd of players following a short corner.

Martin Braithwaite hit back for the visitors 17 minutes later, converting a swift Toulouse breakaway, but Monaco restored their lead on the stroke of half-time, Anthony Martial burying a penalty.

Joao Moutinho effectively put the contest beyond Toulouse early in the second half, meeting Andrea Raggi's cross with a well-placed header.

An 80th-minute altercation between Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik and Nabil Dirar resulted in a pair of straight red cards and Monaco wrapped things up in stoppage time, Valere Germain coolly placing his shot between Ali Ahamada's legs.

The result moves Monaco five points clear of Marseille in the race for the final Champions League spot with three games to go, meaning a win and two draws from those matches will be enough.

The day's early kick-off saw Lille keep their dwindling Europa League hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Lens, whose relegation was mathematically sealed on Saturday as a result of Caen's 1-1 draw at Nice.

Pablo Chavarria put the visitors ahead with 24 minutes on the clock, holding off David Rozehnal to poke past Vincent Enyeama, but Sofiane Boufal equalised from the spot just before the break.

Lille eventually completed the turnaround through Djibril Sidibe 16 minutes from time and Divock Origi added the third in stoppage time, turning in Florent Balmont's pass.