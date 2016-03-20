Ligue 1 Review: Monaco stun PSG, Nice climb to third

Monaco stunned newly crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain by securing a 2-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Brazilian duo Vagner Love and Fabinho both found the net in the second half, the latter from the penalty spot, as Leonardo Jardim's men became the first side to inflict a home league defeat upon PSG since May 2014.

The hosts wasted a string of chances in the first half as they were beaten for just the second time in the league this season.

Nice climbed up to third place in the table courtesy of a regulation 3-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Gazelec Ajaccio.

Former Newcastle man Hatem Ben Arfa gave the hosts a first-half lead, before Alassane Plea made it 2-0 shortly after the hour-mark and Jean Seri added a third two minutes from time.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, were unable to make a winning start under new coach Ulrich Rame as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by Bastia.

The home side had looked set to secure what would have been just their second victory in nine games when defender Diego Contento fired them in front with his second goal of the season eight minutes from time.

But their lead lasted only three minutes, as Axel Ngando headed home to secure a point for the mid-table Corsicans.