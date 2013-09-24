Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille, Lille reach top three

Two goals in three minutes midway through the first half were enough for the hosts to leapfrog Saint-Etienne in the table, pushing them down to fifth place with seven games played.

Benjamin Mendy and Gianelli Imbula found the target on 23 and 26 minutes respectively for the home side, with Faouzi Ghoulam replying from the penalty spot for the visitors just after the half hour.

Marseille were missing their talisman and top-scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac in attack – sidelined with a toe injury – but Elie Baup's side held on to claim their fourth win of the season.

Meanwhile, Lille are up to third in the table after a comfortable 3-0 win at the Stade Metropole over visitors Evian.

The home side were in control by half-time thanks to a 12th-minute strike from former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou and an own goal from Evian's Danish goalkeeper Jesper Hansen on the half hour.

They extended their lead with 20 minutes left when substitute Ronny Rodelin fired in his first goal of the campaign and never looked troubled from there.