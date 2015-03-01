Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG fail to capitalise on slip-ups

Those blips earlier in the weekend had opened the door for the champions to reclaim top spot.

But Laurent Blanc's men wasted a host of opportunities in front of goal and, as a result, stay in second, a point behind Lyon.

PSG and Monaco meet again in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Monaco moved above Saint-Etienne and into fourth, two points ahead of Montpellier, who beat Nice 2-1 at home on Sunday.

Rolland Courbis' side had to come from behind to do so, though, after the visitors took a 36th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Bryan Dabo levelled with a powerful effort at the back post a minute before half-time and Lucas Barrios added the winner in the 66th minute.

Yacine Bammou scored the only goal in the day's other game as Nantes climbed to eighth by inflicting a third straight defeat in all competitions on Guingamp, who face Concarneau in the Coupe de France on Thursday.