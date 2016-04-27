Lille 0 Angers 0: Coupe de la Ligue finalists frustrated in stalemate
Angers held Coupe de la Ligue runners-up Lille to a 0-0 draw in Ligue 1, leaving their hosts four points shy of the European places.
Lille's bid for a top-five finish in Ligue 1 were hindered as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Angers at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Frederic Antonetti's men were aiming to bounce back from Saturday's dispiriting 2-1 Coupe de la Ligue final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, but could not chalk up a seventh consecutive league win against opponents who might have capitalised on their Stade de France hangover.
The hosts were indebted to goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama for superb first-half saves to deny Gilles Sunu and Mohamed Yattara – the latter attempt deflecting off Marko Basa and requiring a swift change of direction from the Nigeria international.
A Lille rally belatedly arrived, but timely defensive blocks thwarted Eder and Angers were able to extend their unbeaten run to five matches – another fine achievement on their impressive top-flight return this season.
Lille lie sixth, a place outside the European spots and four points behind Nice and Saint-Etienne.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.