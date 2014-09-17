Lille coach Girard wary of Krasnodar threat

Girard's men, who were eliminated in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League, will be looking for a strong start to their Group H campaign in Europe's second-tier club competition.

The Ligue 1 club will be heavily favoured to take maximum points versus a team that are making their debut on the European stage this season.

However, former Montpellier boss Girard is anticipating their Russian opponents to put up a good fight at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

"If they [Krasnodar] are there it is because they have had a great season," Girard said.

"From experience I know that Russian football is very high quality.

"Krasnodar is a balanced team with several technically very good players. A big resistance is expected."