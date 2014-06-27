Lille finally complete Corchia signing

The right-back was set to join Rene Girard's men in January, only for the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) to cancel the transfer.

However, the 23-year-old has now finalised a move to the Stade Pierre Mauroy as Lille aim to at least replicate last season's third-place finish.

After suffering relegation from Ligue 1 with Sochaux, Corchia was quick to express his delight at the switch.

"As soon as I arrived in January, everything went well with the group," Corchia told Lille's official website.

"There was a great atmosphere, I enjoyed listening to the coach and the president.

"I immediately had a good feeling about the facilities, the stadium, the fans, who welcomed me the first time. All these things helped me make my decision fairly quickly.

"And even though I had proposals from other clubs at the end of the season, I wanted to sign for Lille.

"My personal objective is to play in as many games as possible to display my performance and work with my new team.

"I hope we will have a great season and get European qualification next spring. In any case, I'll give everything in this shirt."