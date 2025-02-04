Tottenham Hotspur report: Mystery clause inserted into Mathys Tel deal explained

Mathys Tel was a wanted man on Deadline Day before eventually joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old – ranked at no.32 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – will join Ange Postecoglou's side at a vital time in the calendar, with a host of Tottenham players still sidelined with injuries at present.

Tel, who is yet to score a goal for Bayern Munich so far this season, has mainly played understudy to Harry Kane in Germany so far during his career, but a mysterious clause has been inserted into his contract in North London which not many are aware of.

Mathys Tel has an unusual Tottenham clause in his loan deal

Mathys Tel has 16 goals for Bayern so far in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky in Germany, an option to buy for £55m has been included in Tel's deal should manager Postecoglou like what he sees from the young French forward. Dominic Solanke is currently out injured and he may be thrust into first-team action straight away this week in the FA Cup.

But his performances may not matter come the summer months, with it widely reported that there is an agreement in the contract that Tel has to give consent on whether or not he would like to move to Tottenham permanently.

Ange Postecoglou has endured a difficult second season at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

That means the teenager could enjoy a superb loan spell with the Lilywhites, but may choose to return back to Germany in the summer if he does not enjoy his time with the club.

It is a rare stipulation that has left fans questioning why so much power has been left in the teenager's hands.

"Ange Postecoglou spoke with Mathys Tel at length earlier today and convinced him to come to Tottenham," said football expert Julian Laurens when explaining Tel's move to the Premier League.

"Huge role played by the Spurs manager to get one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe."

In FourFourTwo's view, Tel's signing is a risky one given his age and the fact he has yet to score a goal for Bayern Munich so far this term.

Richarlison seems to have regained a little bit of form as of late so could we see an upturn from the Brazilian that keeps the teenager out of the team? Who knows.

Tottenham are back in action this weekend as they take on Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Villa Park.