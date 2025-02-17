Arsenal 'reach agreement on four-year' deal with superstar Spaniard: report

Arsenal appear to have struck a four-year deal for their first signing of the summer.

The Gunners toiled to a 2-0 win over a struggling Leicester City at the weekend, with Mikel Merino popping up with two late goals off the bench to rescue three points late on. The Basque midfielder was sent on to play up front, with Arsenal facing a torrid injury crisis.

Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the season after hamstring surgery, with Bukayo Saka only just back in training after suffering the same fate. Gabriel Jesus is also sidelined for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Arsenal are already making moves for the summer, with an agreement reached

Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal opted not to bring a new forward to the Emirates Stadium over the January transfer window, with numbers already thin on the ground. The gamble seemed not to have paid off with injuries to Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli in quick succession – and manager Mikel Arteta's squad could yet shrink further this summer.

With both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract in June, Arsenal will need at least one midfielder if they don't renew terms, while loanees Raheem Sterling and Neto will both leave voids in the squad. Kieran Tierney has agreed a return to Celtic, as per Sky Sports, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave, too, and Jesus will likely miss the first half of next season following knee surgery.

Arsenal will be short of numbers next season with Tierney among those leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have apparently made their first steps to replacing some of the stars exiting, however. According to a somewhat contradictory report from TEAMtalk, a four-year contract has been “agreed” with Martin Zubimendi.

The Basque no.6, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, is heavily linked with the North Londoners after The Mail journalist Sami Mokbel broke the exclusive last month that a transfer was “virtually complete”. Liverpool and Manchester City were both named as having been “beaten” in the race.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An Anfield move was turned down in the summer by Zubimendi, though transfer expert Ben Jacobs told FourFourTwo on January 13, that Liverpool, “don't feel that Zubimendi rejected Liverpool or the project so much as chose to stay at Real Sociedad”. City have since signed Nico Gonzalez as a replacement no.6 for 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, suggesting they've admitted defeat in the race for Zubimendi.

The latest report states, however, that while Arsenal are looking to “double” Zubimendi's wages, the supposedly “agreed’ deal is still not finalised – with the 26-year-old “cautious” over the move. The Athletic says “that there are growing conversations behind the scenes at Real Madrid” over a move for the Euro 2024 winner.

Martin Zubimendi is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that though this deal between Arsenal and Zubimendi is in advanced stages, nothing has been agreed or completed – and that leaves the Gunners in a perilous position.

While sources and reports say they expect Zubimendi to go to the Emirates Stadium, a lot could change between now and the transfer window reopening, with Real Madrid's interest potentially throwing a spanner in the works.

It wouldn't be a shock if the European champions were to hijack this move – despite how close it looks with Arsenal. Barcelona have previously been credited with an interest in Zubimendi, too, while Liverpool's refusal to sign a Plan B after missing out on Zubimendi last summer suggests that they will still harbour an interest so long as he is available.

The midfielder is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on West Ham United next weekend when Premier League action returns.