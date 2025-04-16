Liverpool goalkeeper agrees 'spiced up' contract extension: report

Arne Slot has plenty of work to do this summer

Liverpool have agreed another contract, as the Reds look to control the flux that they've found themselves in of late.

The Reds agreed a new two-year extension for Ballon d'Or favourite Mohamed Salah last week, with club captain Virgil van Dijk expected to follow shortly with a deal of the same length – though Trent Alexander-Arnold has all but signed for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

But with plenty of other question marks over the future of several stars, Liverpool have lots more work to do behind the scenes to tie down their players in the long-term.

Liverpool have dished out another contract, as the squad makeup becomes clearer

Salah will continue for another two years (Image credit: Alamy)

The futures of several stars are still in doubt, with Ibrahima Konate said to be stalling over a new deal, Ryan Gravenberch linked with an exit, Alexis Mac Allister of interest to European giants and forwards Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all linked with exits, too.

There's uncertainty in goal, too, with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving this summer, Caoimhin Kelleher wanting first-team minutes elsewhere and Alisson having engaged in exit talks.

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to leave Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, Liverpool have agreed to tie down Vítezslav Jaros to a “spiced up” new deal, with the Czech star highly rated.

According to inFotbal.cz, “terms of the contract are agreed” with the 23-year-old potentially becoming the no.2 next term after featuring against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mamardashvili could well be loaned back to Valencia for another season to continue his development and with Kelleher seemingly keen on a fresh start – and representing an opportunity for the Merseysiders to sell for pure profit – there may be an opportunity for Jaros to stake a claim as the backup and cup keeper behind Alisson.

FourFourTwo understands that amid Liverpool wanting to extend contracts and build for the future, the club are keen to ensure consistency and stability among the squad – with heirs signed in some positions while the first-team player is still at the club, in some cases.

Vitezslav Jaros is signing a big extension at Anfield (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The deals for Van Dijk and Salah, therefore, will no limit the club from bringing in successors at centre-back and right-wing respectively – and making sure that Liverpool have a pool of goalkeepers to compete with one another is seen as a good thing, with no such thing as too much competition.

Jaros is worth €5 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend against Leicester City, where they could lift the title.