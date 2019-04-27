Lions get the point with battling performance against Stoke

Millwall picked up a vital point in their Sky Bet Championship survival scrap from a 0-0 home draw against Stoke.

The Lions have now lost just once in six matches – but they had to battle to secure a welcome point.

Millwall’s Dave Martin made a fine early save to keep the game goalless when defender Moritz Bauer broke quickly and played in striker Benik Afobe, who fired straight at the goalkeeper.

Martin was kept awake when James McClean fired an effort straight at him after getting away from his marker and minutes later McClean went even closer when he blasted against the bar, before Joe Allen agonisingly saw his follow-up cleared off the line as Stoke dominated.

Millwall’s best chance of the half came late on when Ryan Leonard headed Lee Gregory’s cross wide.

The Lions started the second half brightly and Gregory had a powerful fight-foot shot charged down as the hosts looked for an early opener.

Moments later midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe saw a shot blocked before Jed Wallace was thwarted by a smart save from Jack Butland after some excellent work from Tunnicliffe.

But despite their best efforts, the Lions could not find the breakthrough they craved

.

Shaun Williams had a shot from the edge of the penalty area blocked, before Stoke broke at the other end and one-time England international Ryan Shawcross headed inches wide from Sam Clucas’ whipped in cross.

The Potters grew in confidence and McClean went close but his header went just wide of the left upright.

Mahlon Romeo tried his luck from distance but his ambitious rasping right-foot drive flew wide of the left post again.

The Lions kept battling and Shane Ferguson had an attempt with 11 minutes remaining but his half-volley was frustratingly off target.

Ryan Leonard had a shot charged down after being teed up by Ferguson but still there was no goals.

For Stoke, this result marked a league-high 21st draw of the campaign.