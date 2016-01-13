Lippi open to coaching return

Marcello Lippi is ready for a return to coaching as he continues to be linked with a move to struggling AC Milan.

Sinisa Mihajlovic is under increasing pressure in Milan, with his side battling in eighth spot in Serie A.

Lippi, who last coached Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in a stint that end in late 2014, said he was ready for a return.

"In China, I said that I would never coach," he told Samp TV.

"But after many months at home I realised that I miss the field, that the desire is still there and if the proposal were to come from a team that I like I would be willing to return to the bench."

Lippi led Italy to the 2006 World Cup crown and previously guided Juventus to numerous league and cup trophies.