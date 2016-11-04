Liverpool appoint Edwards as sporting director

Liverpool have appointed Michael Edwards as sporting director as part of a "restructuring of football operations" at the Premier League club.

Edwards joined Liverpool in 2011 as head of analytics before progressing to director of technical performance.



Most recently, he worked as technical director at Anfield and will now oversee the club's work in terms of player acquisition and improvements at their Melwood training ground.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Edwards' appointment, praising the 37-year-old's abilities and welcoming a move to the sporting director model that he worked under with considerable success at Borussia Dortmund.

"This decision is hugely positive for us and it will make us better and stronger in managing the process of building and retaining playing talent at all age groups," Klopp said on the club's official website.

"Development is so important and it makes sense to have a position, within the football structure specifically, that focuses on where we can improve.

"It's no secret I like the concept of a sporting director and having worked under this model previously I have found it to be nothing but positive and forward-thinking.

"Michael is absolutely the right person for this. He has the knowledge, expertise and personality to flourish in the role and I was delighted when he told me he would be accepting the position.

"Importantly, he also has a fantastic team of people around him, who have all played a significant role in putting together the talent we currently have in the first team, development squad and at even younger age levels."



Edwards cited Klopp's faith in his methods as an influence on him accepting the role.

He said: "I've been proud to be part of the football operations structure here at Liverpool and it's a great honour to be asked to lead it going forward, in this new role of sporting director.

"Jurgen's belief and confidence in what we have done is also welcomed and was a big factor in me making the decision to accept this position.

"It's critical that we are always focused on development and improvement across all areas of the football operation. It's an exciting challenge to be tasked with the responsibility of reviewing our practices and then implementing positive changes as and when they are needed."

Liverpool currently lie level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and host Watford on Sunday.