Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘calm’ despite Manchester City’s win over United
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he was “calm” after watching Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United to return to the top of the Premier League table.
Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane on Wednesday night saw City move one point clear of Klopp’s Reds with three matches remaining.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Huddersfield on Friday night, Klopp said he had expected the result.
He said: “It was really the result I expected.
“Manchester United tried whatever they can but over 90 minutes it was clear they couldn’t withstand City.
“I was calm.”
